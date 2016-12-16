EDMUND AWAH v. AUTOGUARD ADVANTAGE CORPORATION, et al.

Share this: Email

Contracts -- Arbitration clause -- Incorporation of contract terms Edmund Awah, appellant, filed a civil action against Autoguard Advantage Corporation (“Autoguard”) and Criswell Performance Imports (“Criswell”) in the Circuit Court for Howard County, claiming, among other things, breach of a service contract (the “Contract”) for a vehicle he purchased from Criswell and Autoguard. The Defendants filed ...