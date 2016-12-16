Quantcast
Feds back ambitious plan to speed up Northeast rail service

$120B proposal would cut travel time, build new tracks and run more trains

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak December 16, 2016

PHILADELPHIA — Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. The Federal Railroad Administration's plan unveiled ...

