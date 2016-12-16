Quantcast
Former Md. county executive released from prison

By: Associated Press December 16, 2016

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION — A former Maryland county executive has been released to a halfway house after serving about five years in federal prison for taking bribes. Bureau of Prisons records show that Jack Johnson is now being held at a halfway house in Howard County. Johnson received a seven-year sentence in 2011 after pleading guilty to two ...

