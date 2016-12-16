Fort Meade getting new senior noncommissioned officer

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



FORT MEADE — Fort Meade is getting a new top enlisted soldier. Garrison officials at Fort Meade near Baltimore say in a statement that Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Cullen is taking over from Command Sgt. Maj. Rodwell Forbes at a change-of-responsibility ceremony Friday. Forbes has served in the position since August 2014. He plans to retire ...