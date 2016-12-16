Quantcast
Fort Meade garrison commander to speak at BWIBP Signature Breakfast

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2016

Colonel Thomas S. Rickard, Fort George G. Meade’s garrison commander, will speak at the BWI Business Partnership’s Signature Breakfast Jan. 18 at 7:45 a.m. at the BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W Nursery Road, in Linthicum Heights. Cost of the breakfast is based on BWIBP membership level; additional seats are $40. Nonmembers can attend for $75. For more ...

