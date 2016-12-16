GEORGE E. MCDERMOTT, et ux. v. KENNETH J. MACFADYEN, et al.

Share this: Email

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Preservation of issue for appeal In 2010, the circuit court for Prince George’s County issued an order ratifying the foreclosure sale of property owned by George McDermott, appellant, to Branch Banking and Trust Company (BB&T). That ratification order was affirmed on appeal. See McDermott v. MacFadyen, No. 736, Sept. Term, 2011 ...