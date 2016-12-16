Quantcast
Don't Miss

Holiday tree recycling begins Jan. 9 in Baltimore County

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2016

The collection of live Christmas trees for recycling in Baltimore County will take place over a two-week period, beginning  Jan. 9. Because Christmas tree collection dates will vary from place to place, residents must have the trees out at the curb no later than Jan. 14 to ensure collection. Only live trees will be recycled, not artificial ones. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo