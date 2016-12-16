Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. reapplies for federal funds for Baltimore tunnel

By: Associated Press December 16, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland is reapplying for federal funds to make room for double-stacked containers in Baltimore's aged Howard Street railroad tunnel. Hogan said in a statement Friday that the state has submitted the application to the U.S. Transportation Department. The Republican governor and CSX Transportation Chairman Michael Ward both say that enabling taller trains to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo