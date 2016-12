Jon Hansen | Integrace

Jonathan “Jon” Hansen has joined Integrace as its chief financial officer. Prior to joining Integrace, Hansen spent 12 years with investment advisory services firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, where he most recently served as principal. Hansen has extensive experience in senior living, including financial feasibility, strategic positioning and financial audits. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s degree in accounting from North Carolina State University as well as CPA certifications in Maryland and North Carolina.

