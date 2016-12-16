Quantcast
Maryland ascends rankings, drawing new business, jobs

By: Margie Hyslop December 16, 2016

Like any player, Maryland has had some wins and losses on the business and economic fronts. But things have been looking up for the state, long ranked at, or among, the top for household income and education of its workforce. Maryland gained 34,700 jobs over the last year and the state’s unemployment rate of 4.2 percent ...

