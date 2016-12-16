Quantcast
Md. high court affirms PSC’s $48M fee on Dominion’s Cove Point project

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 16, 2016

The Maryland Public Service Commission was within its regulatory authority when it required a gas company to pay $48 million as a condition for approval of a planned 130-megawattt electric generating station in Calvert County, the state’s top court ruled unanimously Friday.

