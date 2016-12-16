Quantcast
The magic of the holidays, Latin-style

By: Veronica Cool December 16, 2016

Biting into a crisp red delicious apple anytime during the holiday season evokes warm memories of celebrating the holidays back home in the Dominican Republic. Apples, figs and nuts were delicacies and treats imported to commemorate the holiest of days throughout the season. These treats added to the feeling of joy and magic that permeated ...
