WILLIAM FLOYD CAMPBELL, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Exceeds plea agreement In 2002, William Campbell, appellant, pursuant to a plea agreement, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Washington County to four counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. The court sentenced Campbell to a ...

