Women’s March on Washington secures post-inauguration permit

By: Associated Press December 16, 2016

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington said Thursday that they have issued a permit for the Women's March on Washington, a demonstration planned for the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Metropolitan Police Department said it has issued a permit for the Jan. 21 march to start near the U.S. Capitol. Organizers have said ...

