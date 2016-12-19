Quantcast
Challengers to Md. sentencing of young offenders welcome 4th Ciruit’s decision

Frosh says 4th Ciruit ruling helps state's position

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2016

A court decision striking down the life-without-parole sentence of a juvenile offender in Virginia has provided ammunition for Maryland civil-rights attorneys who claim 200 convicts are being held unconstitutionally under de facto life sentences without parole in Maryland.

