Coast Guard: Cruise ship captain dozed off before Baltimore crash

By: Associated Press December 19, 2016

Coast Guard investigators say the captain of a passenger ship on a midnight party cruise this summer dozed off before crashing the vessel into a pier in Baltimore. Citing a recently obtained report, The Baltimore Sun says about 400 people were on board the Spirit of Baltimore when it struck the pier at Henderson Wharf Marina ...

