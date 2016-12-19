Dr. Weymouth Spence | Washington Adventist U.

Dr. Weymouth Spence, president of Washington Adventist University, has been named to lead the board of directors for the Independent College Fund of Maryland.

After assuming leadership of Washington Adventist in 2008, Spence guided the institution in its transition from a college to a university, oversaw its largest graduating class and executed the construction of the first new building on campus in 40 years.

Spence holds multiple degrees including a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University. For more than 30 years, Spence has served in various leadership roles providing guidance and strategic management to higher education and health care institutions.

