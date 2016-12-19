Quantcast
Don't Miss

Family of man crushed in Baltimore construction accident files wrongful death suit

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 19, 2016

The family of a delivery driver who died after being crushed last year in Baltimore by wood trusses he was about to unload from a tractor trailer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the foreman who caused the trusses to fall and the construction company that employed him. Charles Sibert, a 72-year-old driver for J&R Transport ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo