Harry Rudo and Nicole Kozlowski | DLA Piper

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2016

Harry Rudo and Nicole Kozlowski have joined DLA Piper as associates in its Baltimore office.

rudo-harry-dla-piperRudo joins DLA’s litigation practice had been a summer associate with the firm and previously worked as a law clerk in the Maryland Attorney General’s Civil Litigation Division and the Maryland Stadium Authority. He earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Bucknell University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

kozlowski-nicole-dla-piperKozlowski joins DLA corporate practice. Previously, Kozlowski served as a summer associate at the firm. She received a Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland.

