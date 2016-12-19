Harry Rudo and Nicole Kozlowski | DLA Piper

Harry Rudo and Nicole Kozlowski have joined DLA Piper as associates in its Baltimore office.

Rudo joins DLA’s litigation practice had been a summer associate with the firm and previously worked as a law clerk in the Maryland Attorney General’s Civil Litigation Division and the Maryland Stadium Authority. He earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Bucknell University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Kozlowski joins DLA corporate practice. Previously, Kozlowski served as a summer associate at the firm. She received a Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from University of Baltimore School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland.

