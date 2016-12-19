Hughes launches new Echostar XIX satellite

Share this: Email

Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems LLC ushered in its next generation of satellite Internet service with the launch of EchoStar XIX on Dec. 18, the world's highest capacity broadband satellite. Designed with Hughes Jupiter System technology, EchoStar XIX is a multi-spot beam, Ka-band satellite which in its final orbit will power HughesNet Gen5, the next generation of ...