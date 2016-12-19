Quantcast
IN RE: JOHN D.

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2016

Juvenile law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Violation of probation On January 4, 2016, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, sitting as a juvenile court, found appellant, John D., in violation of his probation in five separate cases. On February 2, 2016, the court committed appellant to a non-community residential facility “Level B” placement, ...

