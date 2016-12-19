Quantcast
Legg Mason’s largest shareholder is increasing its investment

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer December 19, 2016

Legg Mason's largest shareholder, Shanda Group, is adding two members to the Baltimore money manager's board of directors and plans to purchase up to 15 percent of the company's common stock. Legg Mason announced Monday that the agreement is part of long-term investment from the Singapore-based firm that also includes a $500 million investment in products ...

