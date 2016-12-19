Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. man gets probation for tweeting AK-47 threat against school

By: Associated Press December 19, 2016

BELTSVILLE — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to tweeting threats against a high school will spend two years on probation. Alejandro Avelar pleaded guilty to making a threat of mass violence and was sentenced to three years behind bars, all of which was suspended. The 20-year-old will have to complete two years of probation and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo