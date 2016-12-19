Md. joins 19 other states in lawsuit over drug pricing

Share this: Email

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six generic drug-makers artificially inflated and manipulated prices to reduce competition for an antibiotic and oral diabetes medication, 20 state attorneys general, led by Connecticut, said in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday. Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, whose office began its investigation more than two years ago into suspicious price increases of certain ...