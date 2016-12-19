Quantcast
Maryland officials identify victims from 70-car pileup on I-95

By: Associated Press December 19, 2016

Maryland officials have identified two of three people who died in a nearly 70-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 that left roughly two dozen others injured. Maryland Transportation Authority officials said at a news conference Monday that 38-year-old Alfredo Santos Orellana and 54-year-old Mehmed Hodzic died in Saturday's wreck. Officials said Orellana's exact cause of death is ...

