Maryland’s 10 presidential electors casting their votes

By: Associated Press December 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland members of the Electoral College are meeting in Annapolis to cast their votes. State Board of Elections spokeswoman Donna Duncan says the 10 electors are meeting at 1 p.m. Monday in the Maryland State House. They're required by law to vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates who received the plurality of votes ...

