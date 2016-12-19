The Towson office of Pessin Katz Law, P.A., is seeking a medical malpractice paralegal with minimum of two years’ experience. Responsibilities include overseeing processing/tracking of subpoenas for records, organizing medical records, managing document productions, communicating with expert witnesses, preparing exhibits, investigation, and other related duties. Attention to detail and strong organizational and communication skills are essential. Bachelor’s Degree/certificate in paralegal studies or experience equivalent required.

PK Law offers a team-oriented environment, competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.

Please send your resume in confidence to: careers@pklaw.com