Morgan State graduates record class

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2016

Nationally syndicated columnist, author and noted broadcast journalist Roland S. Martin was the keynote speaker at Morgan State University’s 2016 December Commencement celebration Dec. 16 in the university’s Talmadge Hill Field House., the first of three special commencement ceremonies commemorating Morgan’s Sesquicentennial Anniversary. President David Wilson and the MSU Board of Regents conferred a total of 437 degrees, ...

