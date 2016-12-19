Quantcast
Don't Miss

Feds indict 2 attorneys in alleged pornography extortion scheme

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Derek Hawkins December 19, 2016

More than three years have passed since a federal judge in California sanctioned attorneys Paul R. Hansmeier and John L. Steele for using legal loopholes to extract settlements from people they accused of illegally downloading pornography. Their tactics were complicated but effective. The attorneys, who ran a firm called Prenda Law, would use shell companies to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo