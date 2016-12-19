Quantcast
Maryland looks to end income-based housing discrimination

Supporters say bill would decentralize poverty; opponents say decision should be left to housing provider

By: Capital News Service Vickie Connor December 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS – Voucher-holders’ options for housing may soon broaden if Maryland lawmakers reintroduce and pass the Home Act in the upcoming 2017 legislative session. The state legislation is intended to stop discrimination in real estate based on source of income. It would prohibit landlords from turning away those paying with vouchers, adding to a list of ...

