Quantcast
Don't Miss

ROBERT LLOYD PORTER, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 19, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text messages Tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County, appellant, Robert Lloyd Porter, III, was convicted of first-degree and second-degree assault, kidnaping, conspiracy to commit kidnaping, false imprisonment, two counts of reckless endangerment, and use of a handgun in the commission of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo