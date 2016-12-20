FEATURED MOVER | Harvey Johnson, PBMares

Harvey Johnson, CPA, CGMA, a partner with PBMares and head of its financial services team and information technology and cybersecurity consulting practice, has been recognized by Inside Business one of this year’s Top 40 Under 40 recipients. Johnson has experience in both internal and external audit services for financial institutions ranging from $1.7 million to $1.8 billion. Johnson started at the firm in 2003 as a staff accountant.

Johnson is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Tidewater Chapter of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Credit Union Internal Auditors.

He wa named a Super CPA in the Young CPA category each year from 2009 to 2012 by the VSCPA and earned a place in the organization’s Top 5 Under 35 in 2012.

Outside of the office, Johnson is an avid surfer and enjoys the beach, yoga, playing sports and spending time with his family.

ABOUT HARVEY JOHNSON

Resides in:

Chesapeake, Virginia

Education:

Bachelor of Science in business: accounting from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington; Master of Science in accounting from Old Dominion University.

Where’s the best place to surf on the East Coast?

We typically don’t get a lot of “good surf” on the east coast unless there is a storm buthands down the Outer Banks North Carolina. Especially the Buxton / Cape Hatteras areas. I try to do a couple of trips a summer down there to enjoy the surf and the beach.

If you had not chosen accounting as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I love to work out and have been doing a ton of yoga lately, so I’d probably own my own gym or yoga studio.

When I want to relax, I … :

My parents have a lake house that is about 2 hours away from where we live. When I really want to relax and get away for the weekend, I go there. It’s so peaceful and right on the water, great for sitting back and kicking your feet up.

Favorite book:

Bruce Lee’s “Striking Thoughts” is amazing. A quick read, but extremely powerful and motivating.

Favorite quotation:

“Most people don’t recognize opportunity when they see it because it’s usually dressed in overalls and looks like work.” — I don’t know who said it originally, but my father used to say it to me all the time.

