Federal suit accuses Wegmans of FCRA violations

Potential class action could include tens of thousands of members

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Bennett Loudon December 20, 2016

  A federal class-action complaint has been filed by workers against Wegmans Food Markets Inc. under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. According to the suit filed Saturday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, Wegmans improperly requires job applicants to sign a form releasing the company from liability related to potential claims tied to information that might be ...

