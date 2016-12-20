Quantcast
After Freddie Gray cases, little in black and white

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2016

Reforming the criminal justice system remains a thorny topic in Baltimore nearly five months after all charges were dropped against the six officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray. But legal observers of the trials agree faith in the system as a whole needs to be restored. From harsh defense criticisms of Baltimore City ...

