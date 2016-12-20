Quantcast
Gambling industry hopes casino mogul in White House pays off

By: Associated Press Wayne Parry December 20, 2016

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Donald Trump will be the first U.S. president to have ever owned a casino, and the gambling industry is wondering how he will handle three major issues: internet gambling, sports betting and daily fantasy sports. The industry has sent its wish list to the president-elect. The American Gaming Association told The Associated ...

