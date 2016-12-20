Quantcast
Harford Co. State’s Attorney Cassilly rescinds retirement, will finish term

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2016

Longtime Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly has rescinded his plans to retire on Jan. 1, saying Tuesday that he will finish his current term, which ends in January 2019.

