Panel of Md. lawmakers to discuss hydraulic fracturing

By: Associated Press December 20, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A panel of Maryland lawmakers is set to discuss proposed regulations for gas drilling in western Maryland. The regulations proposed by the Maryland Department of the Environment will be taken up by the legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review. Last month, environmental regulators opened a 30-day window for public comment ...

