Md. man found guilty in death of 7-week-old son

By: Associated Press December 20, 2016

SILVER SPRING — A Silver Spring man has been found guilty of second degree murder and other charges in the death of his 7-week-old son. Prosecutors said in a statement that 27-year-old Adou Louis Kouadio of Silver Spring was found guilty by a jury Monday of second degree murder, first degree child abuse resulting in death ...

