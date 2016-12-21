Quantcast
After Bell Foundry closing, Baltimore seeks safe artist spaces

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 21, 2016

In the wake of a recent shuttering of artists’ spaces in the Bell Foundry and a fire in a similar building in Oakland, California, earlier this month that killed 36, Baltimore is seeking to provide safe spaces for its arts community. Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the formation of the Safe Arts Space Task Force on Wednesday. ...

