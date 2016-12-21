Critics worry about new Idaho ‘loser pays’ court rule

Share this: Email

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has launched the state's entire court system on a new track that might be called "loser pay" – you lose a case, you pay the other side's attorney fees. No other state in the nation has gone this route, and the Supreme Court's 3-2 ruling, issued this fall, has ...