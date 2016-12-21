Hogan proposes sports arena study for State Center in Baltimore

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — A long-anticipated $1.5 billion plan to redevelop an aging Baltimore state government office complex will be nixed in favor of a proposal that could bring a new sports arena to the city. Gov. Larry Hogan said he was directing the Maryland Stadium Authority to fast-track a study that would include a potential new arena. ...