Hogan proposes sports arena study for State Center in Baltimore

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 21, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A long-anticipated $1.5 billion plan to redevelop an aging Baltimore state government office complex will be nixed in favor of a proposal that could bring a new sports arena to the city. Gov. Larry Hogan said he was directing the Maryland Stadium Authority to fast-track a study that would include a potential new arena. ...

