Columbia’s Beech’s Farm sold for $25M

Beech’s Farm, a 135-unit apartment community in Columbia, has sold for $25.5 million. Washington-based StoneBridge Investments purchased the property from a subsidiary of McDowell Properties. The complex was built in 1985 and consists of seven two-story and three-story buildings designed to look like townhomes. “Beech’s Farm provides an excellent opportunity for our European investors,” William Bateman, director of ...