Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Continental acquires Tampa apartments for $65.5 million

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 21, 2016

Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. has purchased a 390-unit Tampa, Florida apartment complex for $65.5 million. The Grand Reserve at Tampa Palms consists of 15, three-story buildings with floor plans that range from one to four bedrooms. The company purchased the property, built in 1999, from Prudential Real Estate Investors on behalf of its Continental Realty Fund IV ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo