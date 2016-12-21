Quantcast
Don't Miss

Scholarship honors Md. physics prof known for offbeat lessons

By: Associated Press December 21, 2016

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University is announcing a physics scholarship honoring a late professor known for creating offbeat demonstrations. The award is named for Stephen Luzader, who died in June at age 72. The university announced it on Monday. Luzader taught at the university in western Maryland from 1990 to 2007. He was also a French horn ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo