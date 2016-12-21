Quantcast
InfoZen expands its offices in Bethesda

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 21, 2016

InfoZen, which provides information technology services to the federal government, is adding 100 new jobs and expanding its headquarters in Bethesda. The firm is adding 25,000 square feet and plans to spend $2 million to upgrade its space at 6700 Rockledge Drive. The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $200,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic ...

