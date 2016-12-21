Quantcast
Md. man convicted of manslaughter in child’s hot car death

By: Associated Press December 21, 2016

A Baltimore man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for leaving his daughter in a hot car for 16 hours, causing her death. The Baltimore Sun reports that a jury also convicted 32-year-old Wilbert Carter on Tuesday of reckless endangerment and confining an unattended child. Circuit Judge Jeannie Hong revoked bail for Carter and ordered him ...

