Miller joins Ross Management Services as marketing VP

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Bethesda-based Ross Management Services has hired Dawn Miller as vice of marketing. She has more than 30 years of experience in property management marketing and most recently worked at Lerner Corp.’s residential division. Miller oversaw the development of websites for 16 apartment communities, launched a “reputation management program” and managed that firm’s social media presence. “We could ...