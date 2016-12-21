This 3-story Baltimore brick building was once an antique store

Quantcast
By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 21, 2016

Address: 801 N. Howard St., Baltimore Property type: Retail Built: 1900 Size: 6,000 square feet Listing Price: $579,000 Contact: Clifton Bond, sales associate Champion Realty Inc., 410-975-3226; CliftonBond@ChampionRealty.com This property in the western portion of Mount Vernon provides a highly visible first-floor retail space and the ability to convert the top two floors into offices or apartments. The brick building is currently ...

