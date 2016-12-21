Quantcast
Don't Miss

With Velazquez, a new day at MSBA

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 21, 2016

When longtime Maryland State Bar Association executive director Paul Carlin announced earlier this year that he planned to retire from the position, bar association leaders and members said it became inevitable that his departure would mark a time of transition for the organization.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo