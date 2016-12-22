Elise Brennan | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Share this: Email

Elise Brennan has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and a member of the YWG Team.

Brennan is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Maryland Association of Realtors® and the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors. She received a BBA from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

Brennan has been in professional sales since 1984. She worked for 11 years as a hospital pharmaceutical sales specialist in the Washington/Baltimore area. In addition, she has utilized her business skills as a volunteer and fundraiser for the American Woman’s Club Dublin, as well as Cathedral MOQ Gilman School and Brown Memorial’s Tutoring Program.

She takes pride in servicing her buyers and sellers. Her dedication and strong work ethic contribute to her success. She has lived in Ruxton with her family for 24 years and focuses her business in the neighborhoods of Baltimore County and Baltimore city.

